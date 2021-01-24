WATCH NOW: Zooming in on a need

'A Zoom teacher'

Fourth-grader Tyler Swanson has made a name for himself as the master of Zoom.

He said he figured out on his own how to use Zoom, then moved on to tutoring friends, fellow students and his teachers about its basic and advanced options.

“Now I’m, like, a Zoom teacher if you know what I mean. The normal teachers can’t do what I can do,” he said.

He holds his own Zoom meetings with fellow classmates, combinations of social time and academic and Zoom support. He’s planning to make a YouTube account to post tutorial videos on how to use Zoom and to show other kids useful learning apps and websites.

Finding how to help

Meanwhile, all of this is done with everyone wearing masks and trying to maintain physical distances.

“You do the best you can with children, and you smile a lot,” Prillaman said.

She said this role has been great not only for the children but also for her.

“I’ve been here a year and a half, trying to figure where I fit in Martinsville.” Her husband Lee, the son of the late Arnold and Georgia Prillaman, “is Mr. Martinsville,” she laughed.