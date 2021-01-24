WATCH NOW: Zooming in on a need

A program Linda Prillaman started to help kids get through virtual schooling has turned into a good example of what the future of education might look like.
“For some kids, this is where we should be,” she said. “They get all the advantages of amazing education online” from professional teachers, in a comfortable setting with plenty of adult assistance.
A classroom level of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church has been converted to a virtual learning center for 32 students who attend eight different schools and study under 28 teachers. The center is open 10 hours a day, five days a week.
Prillaman is its creator and director. The Boys and Girls Club provides the staff, and the church congregation donated its supplies, Prillaman said.
“The church has basically taken it on as their mission project.”
She said she has been amazed at how quickly things get accomplished. In her previous experience with large churches in Texas, where she used to live, getting approval for anything took a long time. Here, “It’s ‘How can I help you?’,” with immediate results, she said.
The city school system provides all meals, and church members bring additional snacks.
The Boys and Girls Club staff are Sandra Wells, Gary Copeland, Jessica Gravely, Chere Martin, DeMarco King and Talaya Miller, assisted by volunteers Linda Via, Lisa Teague and Lucy Moore.
Michael Harrison of the Back2School charity and The Community Fellowship provided backpacks the students can use to take their school electronic devices home safely for snow days when the center is closed.
A 'Zoom Room'
Those supplies include two rows of work-station desks that fill the “Zoom Room” for second- and third-graders. Each desk has a wooden partition on three sides, to give the user privacy. They arrived just a couple of weeks ago, after the need had become obvious.
“Can you imagine at your dining room table with 10 kids, all in different Zooms?” Prillaman said. Doing different work in the same room was distracting to the students as they use the online system that allows many people to interact at once through video
Now, with the work stations, each student has the feeling that “‘This is my school space,’” Prillaman said. “It’s a world of difference with the kids.”
Older students work in the cafeteria, where each gets one round table with a tri-fold poster board divider.
That divider doesn’t do anything to block out the noise from other kids, third-grader Anala Spencer said, but it’s fun to have because it allows each space to be custom decorated and feel like home. Her dark divider has light, colorful artwork that includes an illustration of a cat.
She compared the center to school: “Last year I got to be with my friends, and we didn’t wear masks and didn’t have to be 6 feet apart.”
However, at the center, “I get to make new friends” as well be with a few of her old friends.
Detailed plans
With kids of all elementary and middle grades from both county and city schools, it’s a lot to keep up with. The master schedule of Zoom meetings for each students is color-coded and seven pages long.
Despite the many moving parts, it runs smoothly, much due to the support of the local teachers, who “are beyond the chart amazing,” Prillaman said.
Additionally, Monica Mitchell, “the Albert Harris Elementary School tech person, is literally at our beck and call” to make sure everything is in order, she said.
In a classroom, volunteer Linda Via was helping kindergartener Marvell Shareaf write his name. He wrote the “M” with big, bold strokes, and then the pair talked about the difference between the uppercase and lowercase “a.”
He has been learning to write, he said, pointing to two rows of O’s, C’s and Q’s, and his favorite letter is “C.”
“He’s never been to school,” Prillaman pointed out, “and this [the learning center] is what he knows.” The center’s volunteers and staff sometimes remind the students that the center is just temporary, to bridge the gap of virtual school.
'A Zoom teacher'
Fourth-grader Tyler Swanson has made a name for himself as the master of Zoom.
He said he figured out on his own how to use Zoom, then moved on to tutoring friends, fellow students and his teachers about its basic and advanced options.
“Now I’m, like, a Zoom teacher if you know what I mean. The normal teachers can’t do what I can do,” he said.
He holds his own Zoom meetings with fellow classmates, combinations of social time and academic and Zoom support. He’s planning to make a YouTube account to post tutorial videos on how to use Zoom and to show other kids useful learning apps and websites.
Finding how to help
Meanwhile, all of this is done with everyone wearing masks and trying to maintain physical distances.
“You do the best you can with children, and you smile a lot,” Prillaman said.
She said this role has been great not only for the children but also for her.
“I’ve been here a year and a half, trying to figure where I fit in Martinsville.” Her husband Lee, the son of the late Arnold and Georgia Prillaman, “is Mr. Martinsville,” she laughed.
She already had been looking for projects with kids when she recognized this opportunity. She is a student of Dallas Theological Seminary and had to complete an internship with children. She planned to do it at McCabe, where the couple are members.
When schools closed because of the pandemic, she looked for ways to create a support center. She made a proposal to both the church and Joanie Petty, the executive director of Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge.
It all came together in just two weeks – including the inspection and approval from the Department of Social Services, she said. It opened the week after school started.
“Education is changing. We’ve got to figure out what it is moving forward,” she said. “Loving the children is the most important” first consideration.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com