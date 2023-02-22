The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) has made official Henry County’s receipt of nearly $1 million in federal funding to extend local water and sewer service in the Horsepasture District.

At a regular meeting Monday night, PSA board members approved an additional appropriation of $958,960 in grant funding from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to assist in extending sanitary sewer west along U.S. 58 for approximately 4,300 feet to the Carver Road intersection. The grant requires a local match of $241,040, which the PSA Board also approved.

“It’s exciting for the Horsepasture District to receive the grant for further expansion of PSA water and sewer up Route 58,” said Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan on Monday. “It not only helps Teal-Jones, but it helps provide PSA service further up 58.”

Teal-Jones, a Canadian firm, purchased the Pine Products Inc. business on Carver Road in 2019 and announced plans to invest $21 million and create 67 new jobs in Henry County.

Buchanan said she hoped one day the PSA water and sewer services could be extended all the way to the Blue Ridge Airport, located 5.6 miles west of the intersection with U.S. 58 and Carver Road.

“I don’t know if people know just how important the airport is, and not just at race time,” Buchanan said. “There are a lot of recognizable people that fly in and out of Blue Ridge Airport and the Primland folks come through the airport in Spencer all the time.

Primland is a luxury resort in the Blue Ridge Mountains located further west in Meadows of Dan, approximately a 45-minute drive from the airport.

The grant approved by the PSA will also be used to support business and job growth in the general area, creating an additional 36 jobs and retaining 31 existing jobs, an EDA release stated when the announcement was made in January.

“The County and PSA are persistently exploring grant opportunities to better our community while minimizing the burden on our citizens,” said Dale Wagoner, county administrator and PSA general manager. “It is even more impactful when an industry is able to create new jobs and invest back into our community.”

Elf Trail project

The PSA Board also approved an additional appropriation of $785,000 for the construction of the Elf Trail water line and water tank project. The appropriation includes a contingency to address unexpected issues that may arise during construction.

As part of the Philpott Water Filtration Plant upgrade and the Preston Road water line extension, the PSA determined a water line and tank along Elf Trail were needed to convey water to a tank on Chestnut Knob in Henry County.

The project is designed to provide a redundant water supply to the southern portion or Henry County, which includes the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre (CCBC).

The original construction estimate was just over $1.2 million, but the project’s lowest bid over five years later came from Steve Martin Trenching at just under $1.9 million. The contract is expected to be awarded this week.

In other matters, the PSA Board:

Accepted the month’s finance, construction and engineering reports.

Learned of continued discussion with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and possible grant funding opportunities to improve U.S. Route 220 to the CCBC.

Learned that grading activities at Lot #5 at the CCBC have been completed, creating a 7-acre pad that is being marketed by the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation.

Learned about grant and revenue sharing opportunities that may be used to fund improvements to Reservoir Road, intended to serve as a supplemental or emergency access to the CCBC. Designs of the work are expected to begin next month.