Water interruption in Rich Acres

Due to fire hydrant maintenance, water interruption is expected in the Rich Acres area for most of the day on Thursday.

A release from the Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) says a valve will be replaced as a preventative measure to a hydrant and in order to do so, a portion of the main water line will need to be closed while the work is being done.

Although the release did not make clear specifically what time the water would be turned off, it did say the replacement could take up to eight hours and will affect some homes and businesses on the following locations and streets: 3040 Greensboro Road, 461 Joseph Martin Highway, Dena Drive, Finley Drive, Kirk Street, Richwood Circle, Mullins Court, Soloman Street, Konya Drive, Gretchen Trail, Michelle Street and Abby Lane.

If you live or work in the affected area, the PSA recommends that you plan accordingly.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

