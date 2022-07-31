We don't take time to understand': Event looks at incarceration of youth, need for unity

People must work together to keep kids out of jail — and help those who have been imprisoned to get their lives on track.

That was the message of Saturday’s community meeting, Reaching Forward, hosted by Fresh Start 2nd chances, a group formed by Johnathan D. Hairston and Antonio Perry, held at the Horsepasture Ruritan Club building. Topics included gun violence, juvenile incarceration, education, re-entry, substance abuse and more.

According to www.prisonpolicy.org, Virginia has an incarceration rate of 749 incarcerated people per 100,000, including in jails, prisons, immigration detention and juvenile justice facilities. Yet Martinsville has more than twice as many people, imprisoned at a rate of 1,787 people in prison per 100,000 city residents.

Through various speakers, the event brought attention to the importance of uniting to break cycles and gave the message that organizations, community, religious organizations and formerly incarcerated people need to come together to help young people and do better to end a system of violence.

Patrick & Henry Community College President Greg Hodges, the event’s first speaker, talked about the importance of education and how there are still options for people who had been in prison to continue their education. “It is part of our mission at Patrick and Henry Community College to serve those who were formerly incarcerated and to educate those that need us the most,” Hodges said.

P&HCC offers programs such as heavy equipment operator, HVAC, plumbing and carpentry that offer short-term credentials to give students the ability to quickly enter the workforce. The college is also starting commercial driver’s license (CDL) training in the near future, which is another in-demand and lucrative career path, Hodges said.

The next speaker was John English, a formerly incarcerated man who shared his story and advice to the crowd. “We don’t take time to understand as a community what’s really going on with our children … The kids are what the future is. This is our future,” English said.

“We’re not playing. We want our kids back; we want our neighborhoods back; we want a safe community, and we’re going to stand up to this,” English said. “And that’s what’s going to keep the young ones from being locked up.”

Tammy Lawson, formerly incarcerated and married to a former correctional officer, said, “We say that we are the land of the free and the home of the brave, yet we incarcerate more than all other countries combined. We say that we’ve done away with slavery back in the 1800s and I disagree with that ... We simply legalized it in a cruel and unusual form.”

“DOC [Department of Corrections] is the world’s second largest industry,” Lawson said. “We use people for human profits, we’re manufacturing criminals ... If that’s not cruel and unusual, I don’t know what is.”

Kenneth Hunter of Solitary No More spoke on behalf of the organization that has a goal of ending solitary confinement in prisons while also sharing his own personal story of being incarcerated. Lawrence Howerton talked about his time in prison when he was a juvenile and how it affected his life.

The last speaker was Andrea Hairston Hatchett of Saving Our Seeds Foundation, which has a goal of both helping youth before they end up in the prison system while also helping people who need help after they get out of prison. The foundation is located at 618 E. Church St., Martinsville.

Also in Martinsville, ANCHOR Commission offers services that help youth in the community before and after they are in the juvenile justice system and operates as a group home and shelter care facility.

ANCHOR Executive Director Ricky Walker said ANCHOR provides two programs, outreach and GPS monitoring which are designed as alternatives to “keep youth in the community and out of secure detention.”

ANCHOR also offers Aggression Replacement Training (A.R.T.) anger management training for children and teenagers. Walker said that all the programs they provide were referred to them through the courts and that ANCHOR has grants through United Way for scholarships as well.