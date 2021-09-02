We shouldn't stray into the path of danger

Yesterday when our daughter, Jessie, let HeLa, the big puppy German Shepherd, out for a bathroom break, the dog got sidetracked by a bicycle rider and took off down through the yard and to the ditch, dangerously close to Preston Road.

This is a road, if you know anything about that, is posted 40 mph in most places, and yet most motorists go at least 65 down through our straight stretch. If she was ever hit, that would be enough to wipe out HeLa and likely the car that hit her, too. The thing is she knows much better than to act this way, but like a dog who chases a squirrel, she got distracted.

Isn't that just like us in our devotion to the Lord at times? We know the path that leads to eternal life. We know the way that pleases him. And yet perhaps it is the shiny allure of the things of the world or the thought of a dream vacation or a bigger car with a bigger car payment that we really don't need. Or maybe it's desire that divides our thoughts and actions for the Lord.

These can be innocent things, in and of themselves, and downright selfish ones, too, but anything that would rob us of our devotion to the Lord and his church is dangerously close to being an idol.