We want to hear about your Fab 5

Last January the Bulletin began what we hope is an annual tradition of recognizing five people who have made remarkable contributions to our region in the past year.

We call them the Fab 5, but there could be a Fab 10 or a Fab 20. So many are so worthy. So picking that handful can be difficult.

These aren’t necessarily famous people, but perhaps some should be. Our inaugural group consisted of Martin Clark, Joe Favero, Scott Norman, Danny Turner and Pat Via. Do you know what each of them did?

To make this work, we need your help. Whom would you nominate for this recognition? We've already heard from many of you!

All you have to do is send a quick note to info@martinsvillebulletin.com to suggest a person from Martinsville or Henry or Patrick counties who you recommend and why. And, no, we won’t be publishing your name.

You also can send a note to the Bulletin’s Fab 5, 204 Broad Street, Martinsville, 24112.

The deadline to nominate is Dec. 15.

We will mix your suggestions with those from our staff and around Jan. 1 post the new group.

This works best with many voices elevating individuals. We hope you will participate.

Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.