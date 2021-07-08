Weather from Tropical Storm Elsa suspends search of man missing

The search-and-rescue effort to locate a man missing for a week from the Primland Resort in Vesta had to be put on hold because of rain and winds caused by Tropical Storm Elsa.

Bruce Rubin, 61, a resident of Chappaqua, N.Y., has been missing since Friday when he went for a run and never returned.

"The forecasted rains will temporarily suspend the search, as wet conditions will make it too dangerous for the searchers," Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said. "We are using specialized rope units to cover areas that can't be covered on foot."

Smith said the area that could be covered by foot has been searched multiple times by as many as 150 people, so the search team has been scaled down to 20 people skilled in vertical rescue and high angle operations along a ridgeline that cannot be accessed without rappelling to the site.

Rubin last was seen when he went to run along one of the hiking trails about 11 a.m. Smith said the 911 communications center received a call from Primland reporting Rubin as missing at 7:20 p.m. on Friday, and search and rescue operations have been ongoing ever since.

