Weather from Tropical Storm Elsa suspends search of man missing

The search-and-rescue effort to locate a man missing for a week from the Primland Resort in Vesta had to be put on hold because of rain and winds caused by Tropical Storm Elsa.
Bruce Rubin, 61, a resident of Chappaqua, N.Y., has been missing since Friday when he went for a run and never returned.
"The forecasted rains will temporarily suspend the search, as wet conditions will make it too dangerous for the searchers," Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said. "We are using specialized rope units to cover areas that can't be covered on foot."
Smith said the area that could be covered by foot has been searched multiple times by as many as 150 people, so the search team has been scaled down to 20 people skilled in vertical rescue and high angle operations along a ridgeline that cannot be accessed without rappelling to the site.
Rubin last was seen when he went to run along one of the hiking trails about 11 a.m. Smith said the 911 communications center received a call from Primland reporting Rubin as missing at 7:20 p.m. on Friday, and search and rescue operations have been ongoing ever since.
The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day through Wednesday of next week, with a 40% chance on Friday and increasing to 70% on Sunday and Monday before tapering off to 50% on Wednesday.
"We are not giving up at the point," Smith Said. "This is only a temporary halt to the operation.
"We will resume operations and continue our search just as soon as the weather allows it."
Primland Resort, at 2000 Busted Rock Road in Meadows of Dan, is self-described as a private estate located on its own 12,000-acre mountain complete with log cabins and “treehouses perched above the Dan River Gorge.”
The VDEM is being assisted by multiple volunteers and fire-and-rescue agencies in Virginia and North Carolina, the Virginia State Police and the sheriff’s offices of Patrick and Carroll counties.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Oscar Tejeda or Lt. Steve Austin at 276-694-3161.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.