Weather related announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 19

- Henry County Public Schools - Due to hazardous travel conditions in some areas of the county, Wednesday will be a Remote Learning Day. Employee code 2.
- Martinsville City Public Schools - No school Wednesday. 12-month employees will operate on a 2-hour delay.
- Patrick County Public Schools - Will operate virtually on Wednesday.
- Patrick & Henry Community College - Closed Wednesday.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Bill Wyatt
Reporter
