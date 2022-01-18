 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Weather related announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 19

Snow

Icicles hang from a fountain at Salem College, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. 

 Walt Unks, Journal
  • Henry County Public Schools - Due to hazardous travel conditions in some areas of the county, Wednesday will be a Remote Learning Day. Employee code 2.
  • Martinsville City Public Schools - No school Wednesday. 12-month employees will operate on a 2-hour delay.
  • Patrick County Public Schools - Will operate virtually on Wednesday.
  • Patrick & Henry Community College - Closed Wednesday.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Tags

