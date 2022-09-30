 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather-related announcements

Ian is no longer a normal hurricane as it lashes South Carolina

"Ian is caught between quickly intensifying over the warm Gulf Stream water and being killed by a cold front," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers says.

 CNN weather

Please be advised the Martinsville Bulletin is currently experiencing a company-wide email outage at this time. Efforts are underway to restore the service as soon as possible.

Weather related announcements for today:

  • Henry County Public Schools will close three hours early.
  • Martinsville City Public Schools will close two hours early.
  • Patrick County Schools are holding classes virtually.

Weather related announcements for Saturday:

  • SAT testing in Martinsville has been cancelled. 
  • Oktoberfest has been rescheduled for Dec. 3.
  • Crawford and Power at Pop’s Farm has been rescheduled for Oct. 28.
  • Dangermuffin at Pop’s Farm has been rescheduled for Nov. 11 at NCI uptown.

A wind advisory is now in effect and remains so until noon on Saturday. A flood watch will go into effect at 2 p.m. today and remain until Saturday afternoon. The remnants of Ian are expected to bring periods of moderate to occasionally heavy rain from southeast West Virginia to western North Carolina on Saturday and possibly into Sunday. This may bring an increased risk for localized flash flooding. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Gusty winds will also be possible early Saturday, especially in higher terrain areas.

The remnants of Ian will advance from coastal South Carolina this morning to the lower Mid-Atlantic late tonight, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds through today and tonight. Despite significant weakening, the remnants of the storm will stall across the central Appalachians, keeping periods of rain in the forecast into early Monday. The system will exit out of the region early next week, bringing a return of high pressure

and drier conditions.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

