Although the National Weather Service classified a weather event in Henry County on Friday as a severe thunderstorm, some residents say it felt more like a tornado.

The area worst hit appeared to be in Collinsville where uprooted trees were reported in several locations.

The short-lived storm intensified as it moved east snapping trees and power lines in Danville and leaving as many as 6,200 without power.

As the storm continued moving east, by the time it arrived in Carrolton, a community in Isle of Wight County, it had become a tornado as confirmed by the National Weather Service.

The front produced several severe thunderstorms, some with hail. Power outages were widespread

Jeanne Hodges said the storm caused four trees to fall on her property on Beaver Ridge Road in Collinsville.

Said Hodges: "This storm came out of nowhere and didn't last for very long, but did horrible damage. Fortunately no one was hurt or injured. The storm had heavy winds and rain that was blowing sideway with hail that was ice cube sized."