Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
