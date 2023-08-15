The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from MON 10:56 PM EDT until TUE 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
