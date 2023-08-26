The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
