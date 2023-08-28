Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning from MON 12:44 AM EDT until MON 6:45 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Large complexes of storms are expected north of Virginia Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some may survive southward into the state.
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house witho…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. To…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …