The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.