Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
