Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear s…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 deg…