Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
