Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Minor weather impacts for most of Virginia, with the exception of Hampton Roads, where some coastal flooding is expected.
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike th…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house witho…