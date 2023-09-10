The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
