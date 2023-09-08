Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
