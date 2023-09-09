The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
