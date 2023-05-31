Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Wellness Bar Owners Mandi and Travis Hundley won over $23K in cash and in-kind services at the 2023 Gauntlet awards.

Including the graduates from the 2023 session, The Gauntlet has had over 900 alumni go through its program, The Advancement Foundation President Annette Patterson said. The Advancement Foundation runs the program.

“Building or growing a business can be very lonely, it can be very scary,” Patterson said at the Gauntlet awards in Vinton, broadcast over Facebook Live. “You question yourself regularly … I think one of the things that is so magical is the way that you [The Gauntlet participants] support each other.”

“This is a competition, and you guys are supporting each other every step of the way,” Patterson added. The Gauntlet small business owners participated in a 10-week course that started in February, and the ceremony announcing the winners was held May 25.

The grand prize winner, for the second year in a row, was a Martinsville-based business. The Wellness Bar: Uptown, owned and operated by the Hundleys, was awarded first place and $23,690 in cash and in-kind services.

This included $8,000 in cash, a legal evaluation with Juan Vega Law, a professional edited business video feature and promo by Rudy’s Girl Media, a one-year membership to the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, an advertising consulting package, a display on a billboard, a Vinton Messenger article write-up, a one-year membership to the Innovation Council and a spot in the Next Level Growth Workshop.

Two other local businesses also participated in the competition and were awarded prizes.

Sarah Bidwell, owner of Wills on Wheels, tied for seventh place with another business and earned $8,890 in cash and in-kind services. Bidwell received $3,000 cash, a legal evaluation with Juan Vega Law, a one-year membership to the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, a one-year membership to the Central Virginia Business Coalition, a Stand Out Hearts package, a business consultation, an advertising consultation, an interview on The Vinton Chatter, a one-year membership to the Innovation Council and a spot in the Next Level Growth Workshop.

Zenobia Spencer, owner of Redlight, Greenlight, GO, was awarded $4,640 in prizes for her health and wellness business. She received a legal evaluation with Juan Vega Law, a one-year membership to the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, a press release distribution package from The Advancement Foundation, a business consultation, a one-year membership to the Innovation Council and a spot in the Next Level Growth Workshop.

Over a hundred businesses participated in the program and 43 of those businesses competed in the competition. Each competitor was awarded a prize in some form, from cash to in-kind services.