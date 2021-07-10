'We're doing everything we can to find closure'

Bruce Rubin went on a late-morning run more than a week ago and never came back. As slim as the chances are for a good outcome, a massive search-and-rescue effort continues in the perilous mountains above the Dan River in Patrick County.
"We're not at the point to where we're saying we're going to stop the search," Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said. "We are fortunate that no one on the search teams has been hurt or killed, but this is someone's loved one that we're dealing with, and we're going to continue this.
"We're going to do everything we can do to find closure."
Rubin, 61, is a New York native from the Hudson Valley area and has lived in Harrison and most recently in Chappaqua, both minutes from his office in the hamlet of Valhalla, where he has served since 2010 as the chief operating officer and chief compliance officer of a multibillion-dollar investment firm.
Rubin is also a competitive mountain and technical trail runner, and that sport is not for the faint of heart.
In 2019, Rubin competed in the annual Break Neck Point Trail Run, described by the event's coordinators as "one of the top hikes in the country that is steep, gnarly, exposed and absolutely beautiful."
The signature Breakneck Point in the race requires climbing, exposure to heights, technical stretches and significant changes in elevation. Runners are warned "the risk associated with this terrain is significant."
There were 253 runners in the event staged just before the pandemic broke, and 37 didn't finish. Of the 216 that did, Rubin finished 139th by running the harrowing marathon course in 4 hours and 31 minutes.
"We've interviewed tons of folks, and there are a lot of folks that know him, and they all said that he was in extremely good shape, good physical condition," Smith said. "He was an adventurist, and he was training for a marathon and looking for elevation changes."
Rubin had qualified for the annual Rim-to-Rim-to-Rim race in Grand Canyon in September, a grueling, 47-mile run that includes almost 11,000 feet in elevation change.
The competitors of this event start at the south rim at 4 a.m., first descend 9 miles in darkness, then run across the canyon floor for 7 miles before climbing the north rim for another 7 miles.
When the runners get to the other side, they turn around and go back.
"The trail is very technical with big exposed drop-offs," event coordinators write in the overview of the course. "There are big steps and the puddles of mule pee are widespread."
Flash floods creating rushing streams and rock slides are said to be common.
So it was from this background that at 11 a.m. on July 2 Rubin dressed out in a pair of shorts and a t-shirt, put on his running shoes, strapped on a camel back [hydration pack] and went for a run on the Buzzards Roost Trail, a 2.5-mile loop on the Primland Luxury Resort property where he and his wife were guests.
The description of this trail listed at alltrails.com says it includes 547 feet in elevation and is one of seven hiking trails that range from 1.7 to 6.5 miles on Primland's 12,000 acres.
One commenter described Buzzards Roost as "steep and rocky" in parts with "a few small creek crossings" and "great views of the [Dan River] gorge."
"The trail runs along the side of the mountain and has some fantastic views of the Pinnacles of Dan," the commenter wrote.
The missing man
Rubin's case has become a topic of discussion at websleuths, a respected internet community that is focused on crime and missing people where registered members include law enforcement, rescue personal and family and friends of loved ones who are missing.
A guest at Primland at the same time Rubin was there said that she and her husband were avid hikers, having hiked the Grand Canyon down and up and had saved the most difficult hike for their last day at the resort, so they set out for the Buzzards Roost, the same trail where Rubin went missing.
"I did notice how most of the trail is right next to a very steep drop-off of hundreds of feet [and] there is also a lot of vegetation over the entire slope.
"As we got to the middle of the trail, about where the resort’s treehouses are, we ran into a search party of about thirty men who were gathering before they set out on that trail and slope."
The search began where Rubin's cellphone signal stopped.
"The last location was from an area near the Buzzards Roost Trail and cellphone coverage is good on top of the mountain, but when you get off the ridge it's diminished," Smith said. "You're looking at 1,600 feet in elevation change in less than half a mile in the Dan River Gorge area there.
"We've extended the search off the property onto the Kibler Valley hydro plant that is now owned by Northbrook Energy. We've searched that side of the Dan River Gorge, the Pinnacles, the peaks up there, and the sides off of those mountains."
'Exhaust every resource'
Smith said for several days more than 150 searchers covered the same ground many times.
"We've used drones, we've used infrared, we've used multiple different specialized dog teams from multiple agencies," Smith said. "The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has drawn in every search and rescue team in this region including North Carolina to come in and assist."
Smith's office, along with the Virginia State Police, Carroll County Sheriff's Office and several state game wardens are doing everything they can.
"We have and continue to exhaust every resource," Smith said. "We've used thermal imaging, but the canopy is so thick because of this time of the year, it's hard to penetrate to get any type of reading and it's the same with the drones.
"It's thick cover and you just can't see from the air, it's the same with looking off overlooks, you have to get down in there and that's what we've been doing.
An exclusive location
Primland was built in the 1970s by Didier Primat, a French billionaire oil baron and one of the world's richest men.
Primat built the rustic, but posh lodge as a place where he and his wealthy friends could flyaway on private jets and enjoy a weekend in the woods hunting for bobwhite quail and pheasant and when that got old, fish a six-mile stretch of the Dan River rich with wild brown, brook and rainbow trout.
Primat died in 2008 and Primland opened to the public the following year, attracting wealthy adventurists across the globe, like Rubin. Stays in the cabins and treehouses at the resort run into the thousands of dollars.
Rubin graduated from Stanford University and Stanford Law School before starting his career practicing law for five years. He then held a number of positions at major Wall Street firms, including four years as president and CEO of PaineWebber Properties and three years as the Chief Administrative Officer at Lightyear Capital, a private equity firm. Before joining Westchester Capital Management, he was the chief operating officer of Seneca Capital for five years.
'Not a single clue'
A friend of Rubin's wrote at websleuth's that he had just seen Rubin a couple of weeks ago and surmised Rubin chose Primland purposely because it afforded him the proper training he needed for the upcoming mega-marathon at the Grand Canyon.
"These crews have made herculean efforts, and I am told they do not have a single clue," he wrote. "There isn't a single lead; no one has found his cell."
Said Smith: "We've not recovered anything. We've had specialized rope teams searching cliffs throughout the area that basically were impossible to navigate without rappel gear."
The guest that was at Primland when Rubin went missing said it was raining the morning he left for his run but had stopped by the time he went out at 11.
"I know this because my husband and I postponed a tee time for the rain," she wrote. "It did not rain again through our stay."
But the rain returned again in the middle of the search and rescue efforts the following week, forcing Smith to suspend operations until the weather improved.
"His wife is there and has her family with her," wrote Rubin's friend. "The current thinking by SAR (Search and Rescue) and the Sheriff is that Bruce had a medical event or accident and fell."
A treacherous rescue
Smith took a picture of Capt. Rob Coleman and Deputy Noah Wolfe while they were scaling a rock formation overlooking the Dan River Gorge and just below the trail where Rubin headed out to run.
"To the left and to the right of Noah and Rob in that picture, you're looking at 180 to 250 feet straight down," Smith said. "One slip, and you're done."
Rubin's friend wrote that everyone he talked to described the terrain along the trail as "some of the most treacherous in the state."
"This is some small measure of semi-closure for me, still there is part of me that would be shocked but not surprised if he walks out and I will hold onto that hope while trying to move forward now."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.