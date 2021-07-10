'We're doing everything we can to find closure'

The description of this trail listed at alltrails.com says it includes 547 feet in elevation and is one of seven hiking trails that range from 1.7 to 6.5 miles on Primland's 12,000 acres.

One commenter described Buzzards Roost as "steep and rocky" in parts with "a few small creek crossings" and "great views of the [Dan River] gorge."

"The trail runs along the side of the mountain and has some fantastic views of the Pinnacles of Dan," the commenter wrote.

The missing man

Rubin's case has become a topic of discussion at websleuths, a respected internet community that is focused on crime and missing people where registered members include law enforcement, rescue personal and family and friends of loved ones who are missing.

A guest at Primland at the same time Rubin was there said that she and her husband were avid hikers, having hiked the Grand Canyon down and up and had saved the most difficult hike for their last day at the resort, so they set out for the Buzzards Roost, the same trail where Rubin went missing.

"I did notice how most of the trail is right next to a very steep drop-off of hundreds of feet [and] there is also a lot of vegetation over the entire slope.