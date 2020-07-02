West Piedmont District now has 100 cases in past week

Eight more cases of COVID-19 were announced Thursday in the West Piedmont Health District, marking an even 100 in the past week.
Most of those — 73 cases — occurred Thursday through Monday.
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the district, revealed the new cases in an email late Thursday afternoon.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday morning that there was one new hospitalization in Martinsville, but Bell didn’t mention that in her email.
Her breakdown:
- Henry County: 5, with four females and a male ranging from teens, to 20s, 30s and 50s.
- Martinsville: 1, a female in her 20s.
- Patrick County: 1, a female in her 40s.
- Franklin County: 1, a male in his 30s.
VDH reported on Thursday morning that there are 63,735 cases statewide (up by 532 from Wednesday), and there have been 1,816 deaths (up 30). Some 6,333 people have been hospitalized.
Henry County’s number of positive cases increased to 273, with 23 hospitalized and four deaths. Martinsville has 80 cases, 12 hospitalized and one death. Patrick County has 47 cases, and two have been hospitalized and two died. Franklin County’s total is at 92, with six hospitalized and one death.
None of Thursday’s new cases necessarily would be part of those totals.
