West Piedmont Health District about to move to next phase for vaccinations

More residents of the West Piedmont Health District are about to have access to the vaccines for COVID-19.
The Virginia Department of Health is planning to move the district into Phase 1b of its vaccine rollout plan -- perhaps as soon as Tuesday -- spokesperson Nancy Bell said in an email. That means a much broader group of the general public can make appointments to be vaccinated.
This news comes on a day when another person in the district has died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 92 new cases were revealed across the district.
This most recent victim was a resident of Martinsville, the 29th resident of the city and the 149th in the district to die from COVID-19.
Although data are collected by 5 p.m. the previous day, deaths could've happened weeks earlier, because VDH waits for death certificates to include them in its reports.
Scant information about cases or deaths is available, but everything is tracked by a person's residence. We know that this latest victim was a white male in his 80s.
Victims largely have been older – 114 at least 70 – white and slightly more male.
Martinsville, which also reported a district-high 33 new cases on Monday, is the home to Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab, a long-term-care facility that last week was added to the state’s databases of outbreaks following a siege of 89 cases involving staff and residents that management had announced since Jan. 1.
The facility’s number of cases did not change in the database, and there officially have been no deaths associated with the outbreak. Officials at Mulberry had said all infected residents had been moved to a COVID isolation ward and that all employees were quarantined until they had passed two consecutive tests.
Officials also are testing aggressively and taking other safety measures, such as eliminating visitors.
But this outbreak is emblematic of the surge in cases across the district and the state, where records are being set almost daily. Virginia has had nearly 18,000 cases in the past two days.
Monday’s 92 cases in the district were well below the 239 of the previous two days and lowered the districts 7-day average to 98. There were no new hospitalizations.
Following Martinsville, Franklin County added 30 cases, Henry County had 25 and Patrick County had four.
Since the pandemic began, the district has had 8,530 cases, with 149 deaths and 519 hospitalizations.
Bell’s email said VDH planned to move the district into Phase 1b on Tuesday, but she said she was awaiting official approval of the announcement.
Several localities in the state already had moved from Phase 1a, which launched in early December. Most recently the Danville-Pittsylvania Health District on Monday had been bumped up.
Phase 1b allows teachers and residents 65 and older to make appointments for shots. The vaccine isn’t available on a general basis and are administered in what’s known as “dispensing clinics.”
This phase also makes the vaccine available to essential employees, such as like police and fire personnel, mail carriers and food workers, and it can be available to anyone ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions.
The health district has not yet provided full details, but the public is directed to www.vdh.virginia.gov for more information and specific requirements.
When making an appointment, residents must provide a driver’s license or some other form of ID that also shows proof of qualification.
As of Monday afternoon, VDH’s vaccine dashboard showed that 290,558 people had been vaccinated at least once in the state, and 34,407 are fully vaccinated. That’s out of 943,400 doses distributed.
The state has been vaccinating nearly 16,500 daily, but that number needs to reach 50,000 doses used per day to reach herd immunity, Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution coordinator, said in a call with reporters Saturday.
That pace would require the federal government to allot the state about 350,000 vials per week, which triples its current supply.
Through Monday the West Piedmont Health District had administered just less than 3,000 doses, and there were 200 people fully vaccinated, a figure that had not changed since Saturday.
Almost all of those were in Henry County (114) and Franklin County (76). Patrick County had nine and Martinsville one. VDH officials have said that data is lagging and those totals likely higher.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.