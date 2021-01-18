West Piedmont Health District about to move to next phase for vaccinations

More residents of the West Piedmont Health District are about to have access to the vaccines for COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health is planning to move the district into Phase 1b of its vaccine rollout plan -- perhaps as soon as Tuesday -- spokesperson Nancy Bell said in an email. That means a much broader group of the general public can make appointments to be vaccinated.

This news comes on a day when another person in the district has died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 92 new cases were revealed across the district.

This most recent victim was a resident of Martinsville, the 29th resident of the city and the 149th in the district to die from COVID-19.

Although data are collected by 5 p.m. the previous day, deaths could've happened weeks earlier, because VDH waits for death certificates to include them in its reports.

Scant information about cases or deaths is available, but everything is tracked by a person's residence. We know that this latest victim was a white male in his 80s.

Victims largely have been older – 114 at least 70 – white and slightly more male.