West Piedmont Health District moves into next phase of vaccine distribution plan

“We are working on as many alternatives as possible to make the vaccine available,” Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the West Piedmont Health District, said in the release. “The health district will continue to request COVID-19 vaccine weekly, but how many doses actually will be received is uncertain. We ask for patience as we gather more information about how much vaccine we can anticipate in the weeks to come.”

Gateley said community partners are working to ensure that vaccines are available. Sovah Health-Martinsville and Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital have been vaccinating phase 1a personnel and have administered thousands of doses.

He said in the release that many recipients covered in Phase 1b will get their vaccines through their workplaces and asked residents “not to seek the vaccine independently.”

The release said smaller and independent businesses, individuals 65 and older and up and anyone not affiliated with a workplace clinic may add their names to the vaccine list. Instructions on how to do so will be released next week.

“Until then, we ask for the public’s patience,” Gateley said. “This is a huge undertaking, and our staff and partners are working diligently to make the vaccination process as smooth as possible.”

Officials continue to implore the public to take precautions by wearing a mask, washing hands often, staying 6 feet from others, avoiding gatherings and getting a regular flu shot.