West Piedmont Health District moves into Phase 2 of vaccination process

If you are 16 and older and live in the West Piedmont Health District, you can be vaccinated against COVID-19.

And there is plenty of vaccine available for you to find.

Health district spokesperson Nancy Bell said the district had made the move last week into Phase 2 of the Virginia Department of Health’s inoculation plan, which means the program is open for all adults.

This is in advance of the changes announced first by Gov. Ralph Northam and then on Tuesday by President Joe Biden to open the vaccinations to all adults by April 18.

As of Wednesday, the WPHD through its employees and partners had issued about 64,000 doses of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

That meant that 28.7% of the district’s roughly 137,199 residents had received least one dose, and 17.8% have been completely vaccinated (with two shots of Pfizer or Moderna or one of J&J).

A third of Virginia’s residents (2,829,530) have received at least one shot, based on data compiled by VDH, and 18.4% are fully vaccinated. VDH is administering about 80,500 shots a day now.