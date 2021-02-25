West Piedmont Health District picks up 2 more deaths but total grows by only 1

We know now there have been 227 deaths in the health district, and 52 of them have been recorded in February and 94 of them this year (after a record 42 in January).

The issue of deaths and when and how they are recorded has become a complicated matter, with VDH announcing Wednesday that it just has started to review death certificates from the record surge in January.

We know that the verification of cause is required before VDH includes them in its database. That process typically can take weeks and sometimes can take months, so the deaths recorded by 5 p.m. Wednesday – as today’s data report included – could have happened in 2020.

VDH statewide has been seeing triple-digit growth in deaths for the past several days, including 156 added Thursday morning. The Pittsylvania County/Danville Health District also saw its death total grow to 164, including a spike of 22 in one day earlier this month, leading to a record monthly total, too.

Deaths tend to follow hospitalizations, which follow cases, and it was just about a month ago that Sovah-Martinsville and Sovah-Danville had reported its peak for patients. The health district also is served by Carillion Hospital in Rocky Mount and, in some cases, medical centers in North Carolina, and those patient figures are unknown.