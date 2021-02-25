West Piedmont Health District picks up 2 more deaths but total grows by only 1

The death count from COVD-19 in the West Piedmont Health District rose by one Thursday although two more residents actually died.
A resident or Martinsville and one from Franklin County were reported by the Virginia Department of Health to be the most recent casualties of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The anomaly is that a death was taken away from Henry County’s total, which went down from 96 to 95.
The reason was a data entry problem with VDH, which has happened from time to time.
“After working with our COVID-19 data manager, we were able to identify this was not the result of a transfer [to another locality],” district spokesperson Nancy Bell said in an email to clarify how this might have occurred. “After closely looking into this, it was a result of an error in data entry update. This has been corrected to reflect what was initially reported on this death.”
Specifically this was not a statistical issue that confused residents of Martinsville and Henry County (which can be easy to do).
“There is a new death recorded for Martinsville city; no accounting error,” Bell wrote.
That means that there now have been 51 residents of Martinsville to have died from the virus. And 47 from Franklin County.
We know now there have been 227 deaths in the health district, and 52 of them have been recorded in February and 94 of them this year (after a record 42 in January).
The issue of deaths and when and how they are recorded has become a complicated matter, with VDH announcing Wednesday that it just has started to review death certificates from the record surge in January.
We know that the verification of cause is required before VDH includes them in its database. That process typically can take weeks and sometimes can take months, so the deaths recorded by 5 p.m. Wednesday – as today’s data report included – could have happened in 2020.
VDH statewide has been seeing triple-digit growth in deaths for the past several days, including 156 added Thursday morning. The Pittsylvania County/Danville Health District also saw its death total grow to 164, including a spike of 22 in one day earlier this month, leading to a record monthly total, too.
Deaths tend to follow hospitalizations, which follow cases, and it was just about a month ago that Sovah-Martinsville and Sovah-Danville had reported its peak for patients. The health district also is served by Carillion Hospital in Rocky Mount and, in some cases, medical centers in North Carolina, and those patient figures are unknown.
But VDH data show that in February hospitalizations have increased by 61 in the first 24 days, which is higher than the 7-day rolling average of 1.
We know that VDH tracks all data – with the possible exception now of vaccinations – by a person’s residence.
We also can learn some baseline demographic information. Based on Thursday morning’s report, these most recent victims were both white and likely female. One was at least 80 years old (as 51.5% of all victims have been), and one was between 70 and 79.
The statistical adjustments that occurred after the subtraction of the death in Henry County included the elimination of a death in the 50-59 age bracket. Only one additional female was listed by gender, and the racial change was three more white but two fewer that were unreported.
There also was a small surge of 43 new cases reported Thursday morning in the district.
The 7-day rolling average, though, remained at 22 in the district, and the 7-day average per 100,000 population fell to 21.9. The 14-day total per 100K fell below 300 (to 299.9) after having been higher than 1,200 about a month ago.
Henry County had 20 of those cases, and Patrick County had 15. Martinsville and Franklin County had four each, and Martinsville had the only new hospitalization.
Since the first case of the virus was reported March 20 in the West Piedmont Health District, there have been 10,530 cases, 619 hospitalizations and 227 deaths.
REGISTRATION LINKS: Go to www.vaccinate.virginia.gov and follow the process to get your appo…
COVID-19 rapid and antigen testing is available in many locations in the West Piedmont Healt…
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.