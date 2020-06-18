West Piedmont Health District reports 17 new cases in past two days

STAFF REPORT
There have been 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District these past two days.
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the district, announced 13 new cases in Henry County, one in Martinsville, two in Patrick County and one in Franklin County.
The cases in Henry County were eight females ages 10 to 90s, and five males, ages 10s to 60s.
Martinsville’s new case is a female in her 30s, and Patrick County has two females, in their 40s and 70s.
The Virginia Department of Health reports on Thursday morning reported 214 total cases in Henry County. The number hospitalized had increased to 20 after having dropped by one on Wednesday.
Bell didn’t respond to a question asking about those changes.
Martinsville has 58 cases, with seven hospitalized, and Patrick County has 36, with two hospitalized.
Franklin County has 46 cases.
Five people in the district have died of COVID-19, including three in Henry County and one each one each in Martinsville and Franklin County.
Statewide totals on Thursday morning rose modestly, to 56,238 cases and 1,586 deaths (only three more than Wednesday).
Some 5,744 people have been hospitalized.