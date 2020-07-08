West Piedmont Health District to reduce information flow after 18 more cases of COVID-19

Staff report
Finding information about cases for COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District is about to become more tediuous.
Almost daily alerts breaking down cases by age, gender and locality in the West Piedmont Health District are about to stop, district spokesperson Nancy Bell said in an email to media outlets on Thursday morning.
That information is incrementally available at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ by skipping around to various tabs, but the daily specifics are not that obvious except in summary.
“The West Piedmont Health District will no longer be reporting cases to you via a daily email,” Bell said in her email, which pointed to the dashboard for VDH.
She said she would continue to provide releases, answer questions and would remain committed to that process.
“We are eliminating this step due to workload increases,” she wrote.
On Wednesday morning VDH’s daily data dump revealed that there are three more hospitalized cases of COVID-19 in the district. There was a new hospitalization each in Martinsville, Henry County and Franklin County. The facts surrounding those cases are not explained.
Bell earlier on Wednesday had provided the breakdown for 18 new cases from Tuesday. The were:
- Henry County: 10, four females and six males, ranging in ages from 5 to 10 and through 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 80s and 90s.
- Martinsville: seven, four female and three males, ranging through 20s, 30s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
- Franklin County: one, a female in her 20s.
July has see a flurry of new positive tests for the novel coronavirus. VDH reports that more than 7,300 people have been tested across the district, and 7.7% have turned up positive, which is significantly higher than statewide. Almost exactly 10 times that number has been tested across Virginia, and the positive rate is 6%.
Virginia continues to trail the huge outbreaks of cases across much of the South and the nation. There now are more than 3 million cases, a total that has increased by 50% in the past 27 days.
VDH reported Wednesday that there have been 67,375 cases statewide, with 1,905 deaths. Some 6,577 people have been hospitalized.
Henry County’s number of positive cases increased to 315, with 25 hospitalized and 5 deaths. Martinsville has 101 cases, 13 hospitalized and 1 death. Patrick County has 48 cases, and 4 have been hospitalized and 2 have died. Franklin County’s total is at 104, with 7 hospitalized and 1 death.
