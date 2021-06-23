West Piedmont Health District's COVID-19 death toll reduced by 2

The death toll from COVID-19 actually has declined in the West Piedmont Health District.

In its report Wednesday morning the Virginia Department of Health deducted two deaths from Franklin County.

Those data were changed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, and this followed some other ebbs and flows with the death counts in various localities that showed an increase of only one death statewide.

VDH tracks all data by a person’s residence and also goes through an extensive verification processes with death certificates and other documents before adding to its database.

But now Franklin County has had 78 deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and the district has had 324. This also lowers the district’s death toll in June to two.

Danville also saw its death total reduce by two on Wednesday, and Pittsylvania County added a death. But health officials provided no broad explanation.

Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, was asked in two emails if there were some sort of statewide audit that led to the changes in totals, and to each she replied only “yes.”

