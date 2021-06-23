West Piedmont Health District's COVID-19 death toll reduced by 2

The death toll from COVID-19 actually has declined in the West Piedmont Health District.
In its report Wednesday morning the Virginia Department of Health deducted two deaths from Franklin County.
Those data were changed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, and this followed some other ebbs and flows with the death counts in various localities that showed an increase of only one death statewide.
VDH tracks all data by a person’s residence and also goes through an extensive verification processes with death certificates and other documents before adding to its database.
But now Franklin County has had 78 deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and the district has had 324. This also lowers the district’s death toll in June to two.
Danville also saw its death total reduce by two on Wednesday, and Pittsylvania County added a death. But health officials provided no broad explanation.
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, was asked in two emails if there were some sort of statewide audit that led to the changes in totals, and to each she replied only “yes.”
We don’t know much about any deaths or cases, but we can deduce a little more information by checking changes in the database.
The data showed that death totals in the district had two fewer women, one in her 60s and one at least 80. And one was Black and the other white. These track with the trends that most victims in the district have been at least 60 and white but mostly male.
There also were two cases deducted from Franklin County’s total, leaving two net new cases and one new hospitalization in the district on Wednesday morning.
There were two new cases each in Henry County and Martinsville, and Martinsville had a new hospitalization. There were no changes in Patrick County.
The 7-day average of new cases in the health district dropped to 1, and the average per 100,000 population dropped to 1.0. The 14-day average was at 18.88. Those rates are the lowest since May 6, 2020.
The district now has recorded 11,793 cases, 848 hospitalizations and the 324 deaths. They break down like this:
- HENRY COUNTY: 4,670 cases, 371 hospitalizations, 124 deaths.
- MARTINSVILLE: 1,630 cases, 167 hospitalizations, 79 deaths.
- PATRICK COUNTY: 1,393 cases, 113 hospitalizations, 43 deaths.
- FRANKLIN COUNTY: 4,100 cases, 197 hospitalizations, 78 deaths.
Statewide there have been 679,137 cases, 11,368 deaths — up by one from Tuesday — and 30,346 hospitalizations.
VDH did announce on Wednesday that it has begun to post data about the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) that has drawn so much attention worldwide, particularly in India.
VDH spokesperson Bobby Parker said in a release that Delta was being added to the VDH’s Variants of Concern dashboard, which is updated each Friday.
VDH is reporting 41 cases of this variant that have been identified in four of the five health regions since March 2021. None of those cases have been found in the West Piedmont Health District.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.