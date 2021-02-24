West Piedmont Health District's surging death toll could get bigger

A resident of the West Piedmont Health District between the ages of 30 and 39 is among six people reported Wednesday to have died from COVD-19.
These six deaths – four residents of Henry County and two from Franklin County – continue the deadliest month for deaths from the virus.
The Virginia Department of Health reported the data as collected by 5 p.m. Tuesday, but these deaths could have happened just about any time and now apparently likely occurred in 2020.
VDH posted messages on its data site Wednesday morning that indicated there is a backlog of deaths and the evaluation of death certificates from January are just beginning.
The message warns of “a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
Exactly what that means remains somewhat vague. In response to questions, Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, sent along some verbiage provided by VDH’s epidemiology staff.
This is what it says to the question of whether cases from 2021 had been counted and included in recent death totals:
“No, deaths identified to have occurred in 2021 during the public health investigation of a COVID-19 case have been included in the counts reported on the VDH website to date. However, COVID-19 deaths occurring in 2021 identified through death certificates are now under review. As a reminder, to observe the trends in COVID-19 deaths most effectively, please review the chart that shows deaths by date of death on the Cases dashboard. “
The “cases” page on VDH’s website lists totals and breaks them down by locality, but it doesn’t specify when those cases, hospitalizations or deaths might have occurred.
The information forwarded by Bell further says that:
“VDH does not have an estimated date at this time of when the 2021 death certificate processing will be completed, but it is expected it will be over several weeks as VDH continues detailed data quality review and assurance efforts of death certificates and as overall staff capacity allows.”
But that warning message cast into doubt how much of impact that post-holiday surge had created on death counts. Data backlogs leading to large death dumps were mentioned earlier this month by VDH and reinforced by district epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia.
There have been 51 deaths reported this month, and Ortiz-Garcia said earlier this week that some of them were the result of the record surge of post-holiday cases reported in January (a monthly record of 2,723).
There also are three ongoing outbreaks at long-term-care facilities in Martinsville and Henry County, and the largest and the one that has accounted for about a dozen deaths, at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab, wasn’t identified until early January.
What we do know for sure is that VDH tracks all data by residence, and that this is now 96 residents of Henry County and 46 from Franklin County who have died from the virus. There have been 226 deaths in the district, with 51 this month (January’s record was 42).
The 7-day rolling average of deaths in the district is now at 4, its highest ever.
The person in the 30-39 age bracket was only the third since the pandemic began – and there’s no casualty younger than 30.
In addition there was a victim in the 50-59 bracket, one in the 70s and three at least 80 years old, which most have been.
There were three men and three women, and four of them were white, one Black and one with unreported race.
There also were 26 new cases reported Wednesday morning, dropping the 7-day rolling average to 20, its lowest point in four months. There were 15 new cases in Franklin County, five in Henry County, four in Martinsville and two in Patrick County. Henry County also had two new hospitalizations.
Since the first case of the virus was reported March 20 in the West Piedmont Health District, there have been 10,487 cases, 618 hospitalizations and 226 deaths.
This is how they break down:
Henry County: 4,145 cases, 279 hospitalizations, 96 deaths.
Martinsville: 1,494, 125, 50.
Patrick County: 1,173, 89, 34.
Franklin County: 3,675, 125, 46.
Statewide VDH reports there have been 568,946 cases and 7,807 deaths — up by 149 since Tuesday – and 23,798 hospitalizations.
REGISTRATION LINKS: Go to www.vaccinate.virginia.gov and follow the process to get your appo…
COVID-19 rapid and antigen testing is available in many locations in the West Piedmont Healt…
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.