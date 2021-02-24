West Piedmont Health District's surging death toll could get bigger

What we do know for sure is that VDH tracks all data by residence, and that this is now 96 residents of Henry County and 46 from Franklin County who have died from the virus. There have been 226 deaths in the district, with 51 this month (January’s record was 42).

The 7-day rolling average of deaths in the district is now at 4, its highest ever.

The person in the 30-39 age bracket was only the third since the pandemic began – and there’s no casualty younger than 30.

In addition there was a victim in the 50-59 bracket, one in the 70s and three at least 80 years old, which most have been.

There were three men and three women, and four of them were white, one Black and one with unreported race.

There also were 26 new cases reported Wednesday morning, dropping the 7-day rolling average to 20, its lowest point in four months. There were 15 new cases in Franklin County, five in Henry County, four in Martinsville and two in Patrick County. Henry County also had two new hospitalizations.

Since the first case of the virus was reported March 20 in the West Piedmont Health District, there have been 10,487 cases, 618 hospitalizations and 226 deaths.

This is how they break down: