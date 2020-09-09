West Piedmont Workforce Development Board hires 15 new employees to help with job searches

Special Projects Coordinator Natalie K. Hodge told the Martinsville City Council on Tuesday night that about 15 staff members were hired by the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board to support people searching for a job in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The West Piedmont region includes the cities of Martinsville and Danville and the counties of Henry, Pittsylvania and Patrick.
Hodge said the Martinsville office has served over 15,000 customers so far this year, with the largest portion coming after the pandemic occurred.
West Piedmont has received $500,461 in funding that "can be directed to on the job training, occupational skills training, work experiences, supportive services and incumbent worker training," Hodge said.
The Martinsville office is open by appointment only, and health screening is conducted at the door. Anyone needing job services support is asked to call 276-634-3600.
YMCA managing, but future is in doubt
Martinsville Henry County Family YMCA CEO and Executive Director Brad Kinkema told City Council membership projections were down 40%.
"Long-term, if we don't see this recover, it's going to be very, very difficult." Kinkema said.
Just more than two years ago, council approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the YMCA that outlined details of a contract for services for the YMCA to manage the city’s parks and recreational programming activities.
Kinkema said COVID-19 had forced the cancellation of football, but a 4-team baseball league is playing and that he is hopeful for an adult 4-team softball league.
Adult volleyball is ongoing, and the YMCA is exploring the possibility of adding Frisbee golf.
"We would love to do basketball," Kinkema said. "We don't allow it because of the close contact - no pickup games."
The pool is open, and as many as 10 people are allowed to participate in group exercise and the gym and therapy pool is open by reservation.
Rainbow House looking to expand
Executive Director of Southside Survivor Response Center Shaban Ibar told council that because of COVID-19 most of their clients are being housed in hotels instead of the Rainbow House, an emergency shelter for criminally abused women and children.
"We've got 25 people in hotels right now," Ibar said. We have been "awarded over $170,000 to help people become financially stable.
"We serve anyone that has been affected by crime - not based off of income or status."
Ibar said she was operating a response center without a facility and it was her vision to expand the operation. The center would continue to manage the emergency shelter, but also provide assistance to the homeless and act as a mediator in incidents of domestic violence.
"When people don't have money the don't have coping skills," Ibar said. "We prepare them to have good coping skills."
Ibar said the Southside Survivor Response Center was funded by the state, but also accepted donations.
Transfer station contract extended
The city closed its landfill in 2005 and contracted with First Piedmont Corporation for the construction and operation of a transfer station where waste is collected and trucked to other facilities for disposal.
The contract provided for an initial 10-year term with a provision for four 5-year extensions. The first extension ends at the end of this year, and council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the second 5-year extension.
City Manager Leon Towarnicki told council the contract renewal will see the cost of trash operations going down.
First Piedmont has been trucking residential trash from Martinsville and Henry County to a landfill in Roxboro, N.C., approximately 80 miles away.
Neighboring Pittsylvania County has constructed a new landfill in Dry Fork, and First Piedmont has contracted there, making the distance of transfer much less.
"The shorter haul will save us $50,000 a year in waste and sludge," Towarnicki said.
The previous contract provided for an adjustment in cost based on 100% of the consumer price index. The new contract allows for an adjustment of 60% of the CPI resulted in another savings of $30,000 a year.
Appointments:
- Mack Evans and Lisa Watkins were appointed to the Planning Commission.
- Stephanie Tucker and Gina Odachowski were appointed to the Comprehensive Services Act Community Policy and Management Team.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
