The dispute between West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a former billionaire coal magnate, and Martinsville-based Carter Bank and Trust (CB&T) is back on after an announced settlement in 2021.

CB&T, in May, 2021, had filed suit in Martinsville Circuit Court regarding $58 million in loans that the bank maintained were personally guaranteed by Justice and his wife Cathy. Justice responded with a lawsuit against the bank, seeking $421 million related to outstanding loans.

But by the end of August, Steve Ruby, Justice’s attorney, announced that Justice and his businesses had “successfully concluded a number of matters relating to CB&T, one of the companies’ longtime financing partners.”

On Friday, a release indicated the Justices and CB&T were again embroiled in a “significant lending dispute.”

“The Justice companies have been unable to reach agreement with the bank despite having secured a refinancing opportunity that would pay Carter Bank $250 million in immediate cash and provide a path to completely pay off the companies’ Carter Bank loans within months.”

CB&T Marketing Officer Brooks Taylor said on Monday that the bank would not comment on the matter due to its policy of not responding publicly to matters involving ongoing litigation.

Records on file with the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk’s Office indicate that on Friday, CB&T filed multiple confessions of judgement against Justice, his wife and his son, James C. Justice III, in the amount of nearly $295.7 million in principal, almost $3.9 million in interest, and over $5.2 million in attorney’s fees.

A confession of judgment is usually a clause within a contract in which the debtor agrees to allow the creditor to obtain a judgment without advanced notice or a hearing in the event of nonpayment.

“The Justice companies have been unable to reach agreement with the bank despite having secured a refinancing opportunity that would pay Carter Bank $250 million in immediate cash and provide a path to completely pay off the companies’ Carter Bank loans within months,” Justice announced in the release.

“As explained in a previous civil complaint that the Justice Companies were forced to file against Carter Bank and which the bank later settled, the companies have made efforts to pay off their Carter Bank loans only to have the bank block them, in an apparent attempt to continue extracting interest payments from the Justices. The most recent impasse appears to result from the same pattern of obstructive conduct by the bank,” said Justice in the release.

On the same day Justice released the statement regarding CB&T, POLITICO reported that Justice is planning to launch a long-awaited campaign against Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) next week describing Justice as “a well-funded and popular recruit and the best opportunity [for Republicans] to flip a Senate seat.”

The report indicated POLITICO had obtained an invitation to the announcement stating Justice would make the announcement on Thursday evening at The Greenbrier, his luxury resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

In September, 2018, Justice was reportedly worth $1.2 billion, making him the wealthiest person in West Virginia, but by October 2021, his reported worth had dwindled to $513.3 million.

Justice described the arranged refinancing plan with CB&T would have allowed him to retire seven of 11 loans his businesses held with the bank and result in an immediate cash payment of more that $250 million. The remaining four loans, totaling approximately $57 million, would be secured by collateral appraised at more than $325 million.

“The Justice plan includes the sale or refinancing of assets that would completely retire the remaining Carter Bank loans within four months,” the release stated.

Instead, Justice claims CB&T enjoys more than $20 million a year in interest revenue from the loans with his companies and retiring the loans would eliminate the revenue stream. The release described the confessions of judgement on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk’s Office as “a last-ditch effort to retain a revenue stream that routinely accounts for a large portion of the bank’s revenue.”

“Our companies’ refinancing plan would immediately pay off several of our loans with Carter Bank and set the stage to quickly eliminate all the remaining loans,” said Justice in the release, “but the bank has blocked those efforts, instead seeking to stop us from refinancing our loans with other lenders. The inability to reach agreement with the bank is astonishing, particularly in the current business climate for small banks, which should make a $250 million payoff exceptionally attractive to the bank, its shareholders, and its depositors. Unfortunately, the bank’s predatory behavior will now obligate us to aggressively protect our legal interests.”

Justice said in the release that his family “enjoyed a rock-solid lending relationship with Carter Bank for more than 20 years, when the bank was under the leadership of its founder,” Worth Carter, but after Carter’s death in 2017, the bank’s current management has “consistently chosen to act in bad faith in their dealings with the bank’s largest borrower — even as we have paid the bank more than $580 million in principal reduction and more than $100 million in interest during that six-year span.”

“The Justice family will demonstrate that the bank’s new court filing is nothing more than an illegal attempt to stop us from working with other lenders,” Justice said in the release, and “it is unimaginable that a bank would deny a customer the ability to pay off a loan.”