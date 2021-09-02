West Virginia governor and Carter Bank & Trust resolve differences and will drop suits

Bassett-based Carter Bank & Trust and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a former billionaire coal magnate, have settled their dispute out of court and will have their dueling suits dismissed.
CB&T in May had filed suit in Martinsville Circuit Court regarding $58 million in loans that the bank maintained were personally guaranteed by Justice and his wife, Cathy. Justice responded with a lawsuit against the bank, seeking $421 million related to outstanding loans.
The suit, first reported by the West Virginia Metro News, included court documents that described a longtime “gentleman’s agreement” between Justice and Worth Carter, the founder of CB&T, which has its main office on Kings Mountain Road in Martinsville.
Steve Ruby, Justices’ attorney, released a statement on Wednesday that said Justice and his businesses had “successfully concluded a number of matters relating to CB&T, one of the companies’ longtime financing partners.”
Carter died in 2017, and Justice claimed that was when the cozy relationship that allowed for growing loans and indefinite extensions on payback arrangements had ended.
CB&T had been seeking a judgment against Justice related to loan modifications in 2017 that asked for “a more aggressive repayment schedule and one that could not reasonably be met,” the action on Justice’s behalf said.
Records revealed Justice had $775 million in loans with the bank in 2016 and had paid down more than half of it, with about $368 million remaining.
Although the announcement confirms the suits on both sides have been withdrawn and a relationship has been reestablished, it does not state what concessions, if any, might have been made.
Reached late Thursday, CB&T Marketing Officer Brooks Taylor said a statement from the bank would be forthcoming.
“I will get you something as soon as I have it,” Taylor responded by email. “Might not be today, but I’ll get it to you as soon as possible.”
Bank officials had declined in May to comment about the lawsuits to the Martinsville Bulletin.
“The resolution marks a resumption of the companies’ previous business relationship with CB&T and will allow them to maximize performance in the current favorable markets in mining, hospitality, and agriculture,” the statement from Ruby said.
“We are pleased to move past our disagreements with CB&T, and we look forward to a continued productive relationship with the bank moving forward,” James C. Justice III, president of the Justice mining and agriculture businesses, said in the statement released by Ruby.
A representative of The Greenbrier, an exclusive and historical resort in the Allegheny mountains that is part of Justice’s business holdings, also expressed satisfaction that the matter was concluded.
“In a record-breaking year for The Greenbrier, today’s resolution helps ensure continued strength,” Jillean L. Justice, president of The Greenbrier, said in Ruby’s release.
The Justice companies include hospitality, mining and agriculture in six states and employ more than 2,500 people.
Carter Bank has dozens of branches across Virginia and North Carolina but none in West Virginia.
