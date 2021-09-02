West Virginia governor and Carter Bank & Trust resolve differences and will drop suits

Records revealed Justice had $775 million in loans with the bank in 2016 and had paid down more than half of it, with about $368 million remaining.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although the announcement confirms the suits on both sides have been withdrawn and a relationship has been reestablished, it does not state what concessions, if any, might have been made.

Reached late Thursday, CB&T Marketing Officer Brooks Taylor said a statement from the bank would be forthcoming.

“I will get you something as soon as I have it,” Taylor responded by email. “Might not be today, but I’ll get it to you as soon as possible.”

Bank officials had declined in May to comment about the lawsuits to the Martinsville Bulletin.

“The resolution marks a resumption of the companies’ previous business relationship with CB&T and will allow them to maximize performance in the current favorable markets in mining, hospitality, and agriculture,” the statement from Ruby said.

“We are pleased to move past our disagreements with CB&T, and we look forward to a continued productive relationship with the bank moving forward,” James C. Justice III, president of the Justice mining and agriculture businesses, said in the statement released by Ruby.