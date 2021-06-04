West Virginia governor sues Carter Bank & Trust because he says bank wants to end its long history of lending him millions

Carter helped fund Justice’s purchase of the Greenbrier, a 500-room grand resort in West Virginia that he bought out of bankruptcy.

Depending upon what may have occurred since the lawsuit was filed, that resort may now be in default to Carter Bank & Trust.

Carter Bank is not the first lender Justice has sued. In March, he filed suit against Greensill Capital of the United Kingdom when that agency stopped lending him money. Justice is estimated to owe about $700 million.

“I did personally guarantee the loans,” The Associated Press quoted Justice as saying at a press conference on Tuesday. “The loans have always been personally guaranteed when they flowed from Carter Bank through Greensill to other banks along the way. That’s been the case for a very, very, very long time.”

A declaratory judgment is also being sought relating to loan modifications after Carter’s death that were made by Carter Bank that Justice claims are “unenforceable” and puts the defendants in position where they are not provided a good-faith opportunity to repay the loans, The Register-Herald of Beckley, W.Va., reported.