Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Just In
Wet weather prompts officials to cancel first day of Henry County Fair
The Henry County Fair is scheduled to return starting Wednesday at the Martinsville Speedway. The weather could interfere.
Related to this story
Most Popular
He will serve no time.
A jury trial was scheduled in Patrick County Circuit on Sept. 8, but Lawrence Eugene Mishoe, 59, entered an Alford plea instead.
Although COVID-19 continues to surge across the region, crowding emergency rooms and causing Martinsville Fire & EMS to screen for true em…
He faces at least three charges, and investigators say they expect more.
Calvin Edward Cabiness, 44, pleaded guilty in Martinsville Circuit Court to six felony charges against him and had a charge of soliciting to have someone falsely swear on oath dropped.
Patrick County schools seeing fewer cases, quarantines.
- Updated
Bassett man arrested and charged with three misdemeanors.
Henry County Board of Supervisors candidate Andrew Palmer calls a press conference to address issues, but incumbent Joe Bryant calls him 'naive.'
He was arrested after having been reported to use a firearm.
WATCH NOW: More calls, more patients, more fatigue: COVID-19 stressing health care resources in area
The latest sign of exhaustion came Friday afternoon when Sovah Health-Danville took to Facebook to tell the community its emergency department is encountering a spike in patients.