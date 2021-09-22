Wet weather prompts officials to cancel first day of Henry County Fair

Wet weather has taken its toll on the fairgrounds at the Martinsville Speedway, prompting Henry County officials to cancel today's activities, with plans to open the gates on Thursday with three days of festivities instead of four.

"After monitoring the weather conditions, we have decided to cancel the fair for today," a release from Henry County said. "The ribbon-cutting will be held tomorrow [Thursday] at 4:45 p.m. and the rest of the week will continue on as scheduled."

Rain began falling this week in the region causing a flash flood watch to be issued for Tuesday and due to expire today, but with more rain in the forecast, the National Weather Service extended the watch until Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

Then at 11 a.m. a flood advisory was issued for the region, including the city of Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties.