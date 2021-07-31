 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What do you recall about 9-11?
0 comments
editor's pick

What do you recall about 9-11?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Remembering 9/11

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, a coordinated terrorist attack saw two hijacked commercial airplanes crash into New York City’s Twin Towers, a third plane into the Pentagon, and a fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania. In the Manhattan crashes alone, 2,753 people were killed, and an additional 244 people died in the other two locations. The attacks were the most devastating terrorist activity to ever take place on American soil.

It’s difficult to believe that we are nearly 20 years past the biggest and most overwhelming terrorist attack ever on U.S. soil: the crashing of jetliners into the World Trade Towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.

Thousands of people died. Thousands of heroes emerged. Millions of lives were affected indelibly.

What has stuck with you? What do you recall about that day?

We want to hear.

The Martinsville Bulletin on Sept. 10 will publish a special section remembering the day the towers fell. That section will include impressions from those who lived through the day or learned from it.

Jot down a few thoughts and send them to us.

The best anecdotes will be shared across the nation in a special section published by our parent company, Lee Enterprises, for all its newspapers. And we will publish even more of your words in the regular pages of the Bulletin.

Send your comments to info@martinsvillebulletin.com or by mail to 204 Broad Street, Martinsville, 24112. The deadline to contribute will be Aug. 22.

And be sure to check out the special coverage on Sept. 10.

Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert