What's next for Danville casino? After feedback from residents, months of design work before construction on path to open in 2023.

Caesars representatives are not sure what they will do with the old Dan River Inc. finishing building at Schoolfield when they construct a casino at the site.
"We are still determining the ultimate uses of all the components of the site," Caesars Entertainment spokesman Robert Jarrett told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday. "We will be working on the master plan development for the site as we continue our design efforts."
The old finishing building, which is about 617,000 square feet, takes up a relatively small portion of the property. The Schoolfield site is owned by the Danville Industrial Development Authority, the city's land-buying arm.
Caesars pledged to purchase the property from the IDA for $5 million after voters approved the casino. Voters overwhelmingly decided in favor of the Caesars Virginia project Tuesday.
In addition, Caesars has committed to seek feedback from residents on their master planning.
The site will be rehabilitated where needed to enable development of the casino resort, David Rittvo, Caesars vice president of development, told the Danville Register & Bee in September.
"This will include clearing some of the low-lying structures, including the bases of the various buildings that have already been demolished, the tunnel infrastructure, train tracks and vegetation," Rittvo said in September.
Rittvo said the design was inspired by the building's previous industrial uses and incorporated red bricks, steel and glass.
"We anticipate that the resort will emphasize the historical look and feel of the area while providing a state-of-the-art resort and gaming experience for our guests," Rittvo said in September.
The Paradise, Nevada-based company expects to spend the next nine to 10 months continuing design and development of the project, Jarrett said.
"Once the designs are complete, we will submit for permitting with the city," Jarrett said. "Once all permits are approved, the construction of the project will begin."
Ken Gillie, community development director for Danville, said the casino resort, Caesars Virginia, would go through the standard permitting process like any other project.
The project would need permits for construction, building inspection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and erosion and sediment control — if the project disturbs the land, Gillie said.
"More than likely, they will disturb it," Gillie said.
Plans would have to be submitted to the planning department, with the project going before the Danville Planning Commission. The commission would then vote to recommend to Danville City Council whether to approve it before the proposal goes before council.
"We'll look at it based on the merits of what they submitted," Gillie said.
The casino resort, expected to open in 2023, would include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa. It would also have 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.
Every part of the resort will be built simultaneously, Jarrett said.
"All components of the resort will be built at the same time," he said. "The exact sequencing will be determined through the design process and consultation with the general contractor."
Jarrett added that more information on the selection process for a contractor would be shared at a later date.
As for the building schedule, the one proposed during the campaign is still current, he said.
Master planning of the site will involve public input, said City Manager Ken Larking.
"They want to build a building compatible with the area that is designed in a way that fits right for Danville, that complements the area," Larking said.
Meetings between city officials and company representatives — including one that Larking was scheduled to have Thursday — will take place in the months leading up to the project, he said.
"We want to make sure all the permitting and building inspection processes are done smoothly," Larking said. "There will be frequent contacts the city regarding that. We look forward to working with them to get their project up and running."
John R. Crane is a reporter for the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at jcrane@registerbee.com or 434-791-7987.
