What's next for Danville casino? After feedback from residents, months of design work before construction on path to open in 2023.

"We'll look at it based on the merits of what they submitted," Gillie said.

The casino resort, expected to open in 2023, would include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa. It would also have 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.

Every part of the resort will be built simultaneously, Jarrett said.

"All components of the resort will be built at the same time," he said. "The exact sequencing will be determined through the design process and consultation with the general contractor."

Jarrett added that more information on the selection process for a contractor would be shared at a later date.

As for the building schedule, the one proposed during the campaign is still current, he said.

Master planning of the site will involve public input, said City Manager Ken Larking.

"They want to build a building compatible with the area that is designed in a way that fits right for Danville, that complements the area," Larking said.