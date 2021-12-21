While gas prices decline, this Christmas could still be the most expensive on record

Compared to Thanksgiving, gas prices at the pump are about 10 cents less per gallon here at Christmastime, but even with the decrease, this holiday season may go in the record books as the most expensive fuel costs in history.

GasBuddy, a fuel savings platform that provides drivers with updated prices of gas across the nation, says 2013’s Christmas is the highest on record so far at $3.26 per gallon, and the average as of Sunday topped that a $3.29 per gallon.

In Virginia, the average is $3.18, and in North Carolina it is $3.08 per gallon. California has the highest state average at $4.65, and Oklahoma has the lowest at $2.85.

Prices at the pump are expected to continue to fall into the new year, but whether it drops enough to stay out of the record books remains to be seen.

Prices remain relatively high, increasing 45% from last year’s $2.25 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“We got a Christmas gift that few should complain about: falling gas prices at a time of year when millions of Americans are spending their hard earned dollars on gifts for their loved ones. The last thing they should have to worry about is expensive gasoline,” said Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Hann in a news release by GasBuddy. “While we might scrape by a razor under 2013’s tally of $3.25 per gallon on Christmas, the good news is prices should continue to moderate heading into the last moments of 2021.”

The lowest gas prices reported in the area to GasBuddy as of Sunday afternoon were:

$2.93 at Pure, 3525 A.L. Philpott Highway in Axton.

$2.95 at Spirit, 1100 A.L. Philpott Highway in Axton.

$2.96 at Marathon, 6601 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

$2.97 at 58 Market, 6345 A.L. Philpott Highway in Martinsville.

$2.99 at Main Street Market, 310 Main Street in Ridgeway, Exxon, 5975 Fairystone Park. Highway in Bassett and Valero, 5972 A.L. Philpott Highway in Martinsville.

$3.05 at Valero, 1118 Memorial Boulevard South in Martinsville and CITGO, 9531 Virginia Avenue in Bassett.

$3.07 at Liberty Street Market, 1012 Liberty Street in Martinsville.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

