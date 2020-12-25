White Christmas, black ice and power outages

Martinsville received a dusting of snow Christmas Eve, making for an almost white Christmas in areas.

The National Weather Service issued a notice warning of black ice, as well as slick, snow covered roads may make for hazardous travel conditions and motorists were urged to drive with extreme caution.

Temperatures fell rapidly overnight on Christmas Eve, causing standing water from an earlier rainfall, to freeze in places and creating the potential for black ice across roadway surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses, in addition to the light snow that had fallen.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The widespread rain from the day before prevented crews from pre-treating any roads.

The forecast on Christmas Day called for wind gusts up to 23 mph and a high of only 30.

With clear skies, Christmas night temperatures were forecast to drop into the teens.

Appalachian Power was unsure what caused power outages that affected hundreds of customers on Christmas Eve and on Christmas morning they were still unsure when all the power would be restored as crews were still out assessing the problem.

On Christmas morning, Appalachian Power reported 14 customers were still without power in Henry County, 49 in Franklin County and fewer than five in Patrick County.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.