Widespread power outage affects Martinsville residents

About 1,900 residents in the city of Martinsville were without power for almost three hours Monday night.

Electric Director Durwin Joyce said a tree fell in the 1000 block of Rives Road at 7 o'clock. Utility crews found the damage in a wooded area outside of the right of way between Rives Road and Sheraton Court.

Joyce said the lines and poles were repaired and power was restored at 9:40 p.m.

Another brief outage occurred at 11:15 p.m. and lasted for five minutes while repairs were made to a conductor that was damaged by the same tree.

The area was already under a flash flood watch and the National Weather Service had warned that any additional rain falling on already saturated grounds from previous rainfall could cause trees to fall and possible landslides.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.