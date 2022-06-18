Wildlife festival is a hit

The first-ever Wildlife Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History was drawing quite a crowd Saturday morning when the doors opened at 10 a.m.

“This is a brand new thing we’re doing; we wanted to mix things up a little bit and keep our festivals fresh,” said VMNH Administrator of Science Ben Williams. “We’ve brought in a bunch of wildlife animals.”

Among those were lizards and a python to greet visitors as they came up the front steps of the museum.

“It’s a great turnout so far and I think it’s going to be a good one.”

There were 24 live animals scheduled to make an appearance throughout the day including poisonous snakes, raptors, an alligator, turtles, toads and a tortoise.

VMNH Visitor Services and Events Manager Robbie Hendrix was responsible for putting Saturday’s event together.

“It started off as a reptile festival, but I wanted to kind of veer off and do something different,” said Hendrix. “So we’re actually going to do a couple of different things this year, this being one of them.”

Hendrix said they started with the expectation of the event generating several hundred visitors, but the response from their marketing efforts indicated upwards of a thousand people would come to Saturday’s event.

“I got in touch with Kernersville Zoo and All God’s Creatures Rehab and Sanctuary, the Department of Wildlife Resources, Radford University and there will be three different presentations going on today,” said Hendrix.

One of those presentations was from Martinsville Animal Control Officer Jayme Clark who spoke to a room of about 20 children and adults about wildlife in the city of Martinsville.

“If a mama deer thinks your house and yard are safe, then it could become a daycare for her babies for the day,” said Clark. “Don’t feed them. Mama will come back later that day or maybe tomorrow.”

On the occasion where the mother doesn’t return Clark said they can be removed to one of two safe houses in Roanoke.

“Racoons are trash pandas,” Clark said. “They are opportunists and will go after your uncovered trash. If there is one [raccoon] there are five.”

Clark said raccoons can carry rabies and distemper, two diseases that are dangerous to other animals and to humans.

“Possums eat ticks and fleas. They are your backyard buddies,” said Clark. “A fox is sneaky and when they settle somewhere, they stay.”

Clark said it is illegal to trap and relocate wildlife in Virginia. To illustrate the reason for this law, Clark said about five years ago Martinsville was among the top localities in the state with cases of distemper. Trapping an animal and relocating it to somewhere in Henry County could cause a breakout of distemper there and then spread even further.

“A skunk will spray you because he doesn’t like you or know you,” said Clark. “Coyotes are becoming more prevalent and they eat rats, rodents and groundhogs. If one is approaching you try yelling, bang pots, or throw something at them.”

Clark said not to hit the animal with whatever you throw, but throw the object nearby to let them know you are protecting your territory.

Clark said early morning walkers at Lake Lanier have reported seeing foxes and coyotes near the lake and although neighbors might not be too appreciative, an air horn similar to one used at ballgames is an effective deterrent.

“We have not had any coyote attacks in Martinsville and we want to keep it that way,” Clark said.

Black bears are plentiful in the area and seen often according to Clark.

“They like your trash and bird feeders and love outdoor grills. They know when you’re cooking out,” said Clark. “They are beautiful animals and we are not on their diet. They are not grizzlies, just don’t make them feel threatened.”

Snakes are also common and among the most misunderstood Clark said and killing a snake without a justifiable reason is a class two misdemeanor.

A police officer is not required to remove a snake that you might find in your home, but Clark said he does perform the service as a courtesy to residents in the City.

“Bats control the bug population, but they do carry rabies,” said Clark. “They are really good for our environment.”

Regardless of the plentiful wildlife throughout the City, Clark said the focus of law enforcement is on the safety and well-being of domestic animals.

After Clark’s presentation, some of the attendees made their way outside where food trucks were stationed in the museum parking lot and others participated in wildlife-themed crafts and similar activities for the kids.

The Wildlife Festival was made possible due to support from The Helen S. and Charles G. Patterson Jr. Charitable Foundation Trust.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

