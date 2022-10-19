Willis woman dies in Patrick County crash

A two-vehicle crash in Patrick County claimed the life of a Willis woman on Tuesday.
The Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are continuing to investigate a crash that occurred at 1:03 p.m. on U.S. Route 58, just west of State Route 632.
A 1994 Ford Ranger traveling west and being driven by Ashley Nicole Dalton, 39, crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 head on, a VSP release stated.
Suzanne W. Rorrer, 45, of Meadows of Dan, was driving the Ram was was not injured. Dalton died at the scene.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Bill Wyatt
Reporter
