Wine by the River Festival returns for a day of socially distanced sipping

Get ready for a socially distanced Saturday of wine tasting, artisan vendors, live music and more, all to benefit a local nonprofit organization.
The pandemic has not stopped the Matthew Wayne Wade (MWW) Foundation from going ahead with its annual Wine by the River Festival, scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Smith River Sports Complex.
However, this year’s outdoor event will involve new health precautions to help attendees sip safely. These include temperature checks and free masks at the gate for those who need them. Masks are required for vendors and volunteers while they work, and “recommended” for attendees when they’re not eating or drinking, organizers said.
Distancing markers will be in place in the gate line, tasting lines and in lawn seating areas. Also, hand sanitizing stations will be spread throughout the festival grounds.
“We’re doing what we need to do to make this a successful and safe event,” said Tanya Martin, MWW Foundation coordinator. “Early on, we did think about canceling, but we knew that with the size of the venue, we have plenty of space to social distance.”
The festival, now in its sixth year, has attracted anywhere from 300 to 600 people. Organizers hope to continue growing that number, but for now, “we’re not too big yet,” Martin said — and that's a plus during a pandemic. “We have an opportunity at this point in time to use that to our advantage.”
New this year, the four participating wineries will serve samples in disposable tasting cups to prevent cross-contamination. In the past, festival-goers used a reusable souvenir glass for the tastings. Martin said the tasting tickets still include a commemorative wine glass, but “it will come vacuum sealed in a bag.”
In addition, she said, “Everything will be priced to the dollar so people are not having to get out change.”
Headlining the festival will be Zach Deputy, a Georgia-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who describes his style as “island-infused, drum ‘n’ bass, gospel-ninja-soul.”
Wineries include Chateau Morrisette, Childress Vineyards, Rebec Vineyards, and Amrhein Wine Cellars. Bassett’s own Hamlet Vineyards normally participates, as well, but they will be at a wedding this weekend, Martin said. There will also be craft beer for sale.
Support Local Journalism
Advanced tickets for wine tasters can be purchased for $15 at www.winebyriver.com, or $25 at the gate. Designated driver tickets are $10.
The MWW Foundation uses money raised from the festival to benefit local charities, including Coats for Kids, Henry County Public Schools, and rescue squads.
Friends started the nonprofit in 2013 to honor the memory of Matthew Wade, the son of Debra and Doogie Wade of Martinsville and a 1996 graduate of Laurel Park High School. He died suddenly of a heart attack in 2010 at the age of 32.
Like nonprofits everywhere that have seen events canceled and donations drop during the pandemic, “we have struggled this year,” she said. “That’s another reason we wanted to push through to have this. Wine by the River is one of our biggest fundraisers. So if we don’t have this, we may be able to ‘survive,’ but at the same time it does not allow us to do Coats for Kids.”
The foundation hopes the festival will raise enough to contribute 50 to 80 coats to the project again this year, Martin said.
Economic fallout from COVID-19 has resulted in a loss of some sponsorship money, she said, but there has still been a lot of community support for the festival.
“There are many smaller businesses and entities that have not been able to be a sponsor this year,” Martin said. “But a lot have pulled through. It’s been really heartwarming to see.
“I think people really want to see an event happen,” she added.
Martin, who went to high school with Wade, remembers him as “a bubbly, jovial, likeable person. He really wanted everybody to have fun. Anytime you saw him, he was one of those people who would just make you smile.”
She added that Wade loved to see people happy and having fun, and that’s one of the festival’s goals.
“That’s something we really strive for with this event — letting people know that his spirit is alive, his memory is alive,” Martin said. “We want people to come out and bring their family, have fun, and be happy.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.