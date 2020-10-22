Wine by the River Festival returns for a day of socially distanced sipping

Like nonprofits everywhere that have seen events canceled and donations drop during the pandemic, “we have struggled this year,” she said. “That’s another reason we wanted to push through to have this. Wine by the River is one of our biggest fundraisers. So if we don’t have this, we may be able to ‘survive,’ but at the same time it does not allow us to do Coats for Kids.”

The foundation hopes the festival will raise enough to contribute 50 to 80 coats to the project again this year, Martin said.

Economic fallout from COVID-19 has resulted in a loss of some sponsorship money, she said, but there has still been a lot of community support for the festival.

“There are many smaller businesses and entities that have not been able to be a sponsor this year,” Martin said. “But a lot have pulled through. It’s been really heartwarming to see.

“I think people really want to see an event happen,” she added.

Martin, who went to high school with Wade, remembers him as “a bubbly, jovial, likeable person. He really wanted everybody to have fun. Anytime you saw him, he was one of those people who would just make you smile.”