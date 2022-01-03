Winter storm packs a punch causing thousands to lose power

The first workweek of the year started out as a winter wonderland for Martinsville and Henry County and throughout the region.

Areas in southern Henry County received around two inches of snow overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, while the northern areas of the county received as much as four inches, according to the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg (NWS). Patricia Roop of Fieldale measured 4 1/2 inches.

The storm was enough to close area schools for the day on Monday. Patrick County Public Schools announced on Sunday that a teacher workday would be virtual, while Martinsville Public Schools and Henry County Public Schools made the decision to close Monday morning. Patrick & Henry Community College added its name to the list of closings later Monday morning.

Patrick County Public Schools announced Monday afternoon that it would be closed again on Tuesday, but teachers and salaried personnel were to report by 9 a.m. for a workday.

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall declared a state of emergency in Henry County effective at 11 a.m. due to "multiple weather-related issues, including widespread power outages and worsening driving conditions," the declaration stated.

The synopsis for the winter snow storm provided by the NWS Monday indicated heavy accumulations of wet snow occurred in the mountains and into parts of the foothills and Piedmont, before ending around mid-day on Monday.

Temperatures will turn significantly colder, and high pressure will provide dry conditions and temperatures below normal through Wednesday.

In Martinsville, power blinked off and on throughout the morning on Monday and the city's Minet fiber internet service was out in uptown Martinsville and in various areas throughout the city.

Appalachian Power reported 16% of Henry County without power as of 1:45 p.m. Monday. The largest outage appeared to be from Spencer to Fieldale and in the Horsepasture area where. 1,643 customers were affected.

Utility crews were still assessing the condition, and a time of restoration had not been determined, as of press time Monday.

While 4,466 customers were reported without electricity in Henry County, there were 4,989 customers without it in Franklin County. Only 78 customers reported a lack of power in Patrick County.

As of 12:27 p.m. Monday, the Virginia Department of Transportation said all eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 949 in Spencer were closed due to the weather in the vicinity of A.L. Philpott Highway as well as its crossings with George Taylor Road, Spencer Penn Road, Spencer Penn School Road and State Route 695.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a release on Sunday calling the storm a "serious winter weather situation" and cautioned everyone to "plan ahead and avoid having to travel during inclement conditions."

VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller sent out an updated statement shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday saying state troopers were responding to multiple traffic crashes and disabled vehicles mostly caused by motorists who were driving too fast for the conditions.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, state police had responded to 313 traffic crashes and aided 277 disabled motorists since 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

"The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles," wrote Geller. "There have been no reported fatalities at this time."

The Salem Division of the Virginia State Police reported 48 traffic crashes and 41 disabled vehicles through the same period.

The Salem Division includes the counties of Henry, Patrick, Franklin, Pittsylvania, Alleghany, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd, Roanoke and Rockbridge as well as the cities of Roanoke and Salem and the Town of Bedford.

The NWS said this weather event began as moderate rain moving across the foothills of North Carolina and into Virginia.

Rainfall rates were about a quarter-inch an hour over an area already under drought conditions.

In the mountains rain changed to snow across the western slopes, where four to eight inches of snow was predicted from the mountains of North Carolina and southwest Virginia and along either side of the Blue Ridge.

The highest snowfall was predicted to be in the 10-12 inch range in places like Mt. Rogers and Burkes Garden.

It was "the first impactful snow of the season," with "places like Charlotte Court House, South Boston, Danville and Martinsville on the borderline of getting as little as an inch of snow to as much as four inches," the NWS said.

The low had moved to southeast North Carolina by midday and continued to move offshore north of Cape Hatteras.

Once this occurred, the snow ended in Martinsville and Henry County and throughout the region.

Rain first changed to snow by 6 a.m. on Monday in the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge, began mixing in the valleys and then changed to all snow between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. in the foothills. Snow arrived in the Piedmont between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Another factor with this storm earlier in the day on Monday was the wind. Gusts over 35 mph were recorded in portions of North Carolina and into Virginia, but it had diminished by midday. Jim Pence of Pleasant Garden reported that the flagpole in his yard had broken in the wind.

"With a wet snow, this could lead to issues with pines and other evergreens being weighed down and limbs snapping, which in turn may cause power outages," the NWS said.

By early afternoon sunshine had returned, and some melting of snow on the roads began occurring.

But any wet roads were expected to freeze overnight, when temperatures were expected to reach as low as 20 degrees, making the morning commute on Tuesday potentially hazardous.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said on Sunday that they were not planning to pre-treat the roads because the storm was expected to start as rain, which lessons the effectiveness of anti-icing materials.

Contractors were placed on standby to assist with downed trees, branches and debris.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

