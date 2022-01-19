Winter weather expected to bring more snow to area

The next weather event will not be nearly as impressive or as crippling as the last one, but the region is expected to get some more precipitation, including some snow, between now and Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, though, Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County students will remain at home again Thursday out of concerns for travel safety. Remote learning will be in session, with Henry County on code 2 for employees, and Martinsville 12-month employees on a 2-hour delay.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg noted today that there remains considerable uncertainty with respect to the track and intensity of this next storm, so forecasts are subject to more of a dramatic change than usual.

Right now, rain showers are expected before 11 Thursday morning, and snow showers possibly late at night, as an upper-level disturbance tracks southeast across the region. Snow accumulations are expected to average around one inch or less in most areas.

This means that untreated roads and surfaces could become hazardous by Thursday afternoon and evening as temperatures fall below freezing, the NWS in Blacksburg said.

Another opportunity for winter precipitation will arrive Friday night and Saturday as an area of low pressure develops along the southeast coast and moves from the Georgia coast toward the Virginia coast on Saturday.

The NWS in Blacksburg estimated that snow amounts from this system are expected to average around 1 inch or less west of the Blue Ridge and range from one to three inches east of the Blue Ridge.

The dividing line this time splits Henry County and runs directly through the Martinsville from north to south, with the western side receiving about two inches of snow while the eastern half is expected to get about 2.7 inches of additional snow fall.

The temperature will also play a factor in the type of precipitation that falls.

A high of 44 degrees Thursday will mean the 70% chance of precipitation predicted by the NWS will likely be in the form of rain, but with a low of 21 Thursday night, the rain will likely change over to snow, continuing through Friday morning. Saturday is expected to be clear with a high of 34.

As the weather system moves along the southeast coast on Friday, an area of low pressure will develop along the South Carolina and North Carolina coast and move northeast.

This will spread winter precipitation, mostly in the form of snow, back into the region from the east going into Friday night and Saturday.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

