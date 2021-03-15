With improving COVID-19 projections, Sovah-Martinsville eases restrictions for visitors

Amid positive projections showing a continued decrease of COVID-19 cases across Southern Virginia, Sovah Health is easing some restrictions to now allow most patients to see visitors.
The move is effective immediately on both the campuses in Martinsville and Danville, the hospital announced today.
“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah Health–Danville, said in a news release. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”
The health system still will not allow visitors for patients considered at high-risk including those in the behavioral health unit, isolation, immunocompromised, or are under observation or test positive for COVID-19, a hospital news release announced.
As of Thursday, Sovah-Martinsville was counting more than a week since a patient was being treated in its COVID-19 unit. There had been nine just a week earlier.
There were four patients being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital’s intensive care unit last week.
There were 13 COVID-19 patients in the Danville facility, slightly up from 10 reported the previous week, said Kelly Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for Sovah Health.
Across Virginia, hospitalizations for the virus are down 62% from an all-time high in late January. That’s when cases soared during a post holiday-surge.
Under Sovah Health’s new policy — given a yellow-coded designation — patients will be limited to one well visitor per day during visitation hours, which are between 10 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 8 p.m. Only one visitor will be allowed during each time block, the news release stated.
“For example, a patient may have one visitor in the morning and a different visitor in the evening, however visitors will not be allowed to switch out during each time block,” Fitzgerald said in the release.
All visitors — who must provide and wear their own face masks — must be at least 18 and will be screened when entering. They will then receive a security pass sticker.
Anyone not passing the screening from a checklist of symptoms from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will need to reschedule a visit when those symptoms subside.
A positive time
A weekly report from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute again points to a “positive time” for COVID-19 metrics across the commonwealth.
All sectors — cases, hospitalizations, deaths and test positivity — are improving. However, despite the drop in infections, the state could see case rates plateau, a trend emerging across the nation.
The biggest negative to burst to bubble of good news remains the worry with variants. Those virus alterations that have a higher transmission rate remain on track to become the dominate strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Virginia by the end of this month, UVa researchers report.
That outcome associated with those variants remains unclear. If vaccines continue to accelerate, a model shows a “drawn out plateau of the case rate” with the current measures in place. However, if hurdles arise with COVID-19 shots and if residents toss caution to the wind by not wearing masks and gathering in groups, there’s a chance for a new peak in cases in the summer.
“Our personal and community COVID-19 control practices remain critically important even in light of the positive trends,” UVa researchers wrote.