With one fire fatality already this year, city fire officials stress extra caution with home heaters

Fire departments are sounding the alarm: The instances of fire goes up as the temperatures go down.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is helping to lead a campaign urging the public to use added caution when heating their homes during the coldest times of the winter, when nearly half of all U.S. home heating equipment fires occur. And Martinsville Fire Chief and Fire Marshall Ted Anderson is right on board with their message.

Although Anderson is still awaiting the lab results, Martinsville's first fire fatality of the year came during a Saturday night on Jan. 15 when the body of Herman Jones, 28, of 24 S. Barton Street was recovered by firefighters from an upper bedroom, near the origin of fire that damaged a bedroom and attic of the home.

Portable or space heaters are most often responsible for home heating equipment fires, accounting for more than two in five fires, as well as the vast majority of associated deaths (81 percent) and injuries (80 percent), a NFPA release stated.

"We like to stress that supplemental heaters are just that: supplemental," Anderson said. "Your main source of heat should be serviced by someone qualified before using it."

Anderson said sometimes residents resort to using their kitchen stove to try and stay warm.

This "is very dangerous," Anderson said. "Not only is it inefficient, someone, especially a child, could be severely burned."

A failure to clean equipment was the leading cause of home heating equipment fires. Fires in which a heat source was too close to combustible materials caused the largest shares of civilian deaths, injuries, and direct property damage. Half of home heating fire deaths were caused by placing equipment too close to things that can burn, the release said.

Anderson said a simple rule for follow is to give space heaters plenty of space.

"Make sure to follow manufacturers recommendations regarding distances between the heating device and combustibles," said Anderson. "Never use a supplemental heater with an extension cord. This can cause resistance heating within the wiring system which can lead to a fire."

If you use a space heater that requires fuel, like kerosene, Anderson advises, label the container and make sure you fill it with the right fuel.

"Make sure it is filled with fuel when cool and outside of your home," Anderson said. "If you have any device in your home that operates off of anything other than electricity, invest in a carbon monoxide alarm. This is very inexpensive life insurance."

“Space heaters can be effective tools for heating smaller areas, but they need to be used with caution and care,” stated Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA, in a press release, pointing to the tragic fire that occurred earlier this month in Bronx, N.Y., which reportedly began with a malfunctioning space heater and resulted in 17 fatalities.

Thanks to the American Red Cross, the Martinsville Fire and EMS continues to provide free smoke alarms and free installation for all City residents who request one.

"Please contact us if you or someone you know is in need of one," said Anderson.

According to the latest U.S. Home Structure Fires report from NFPA, an average of 45,800 home heating fires occurred each year between 2015 and 2019, resulting in an estimated 480 civilian deaths, 1,350 civilian injuries, and $1 billion in direct property damage.

"Unfortunately, everything that has been mentioned and included from NFPA is there because someone has been a victim from that type of fire cause," said Anderson. "I’m positive these people thought 'This won’t happen to me.' It’s horrible when a tragedy occurs, and it’s even worse when it was something that was easily preventable."

NFPA offers these tips and guidelines for safely heating your home during the winter months:

Heating equipment and chimneys should be cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet (one meter) away from all heating equipment, including furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves, and space heaters.

Always use the right kind of fuel, as specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.

Create a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

Make sure space heaters are in good working order and used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Fireplaces should have a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container, which should be placed outside at least 10 feet away from your home.

All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

If you smell gas in your gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call your local fire department or gas company.

Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are located throughout the home; test them monthly to ensure that they’re working properly.

Said Anderson: "Please heed these recommendations. We don’t want to see any of the citizens we serve become victims of such tragedies."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

